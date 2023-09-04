Ahsoka Extras: “Part Three: Time to Fly”

See stills from the episode and new character posters!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Three: Time to Fly.”

Part Three of Ahsoka, “Time to Fly,” finds Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang in pursuit of Morgan Elsbeth’s forces. See below for character posters inspired by the episode, now streaming on Disney+, and stills from this exciting installment.

Character Posters