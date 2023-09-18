ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Extras: “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”

September 18, 2023
Take a look at character posters including Clone Wars-era Anakin Skywalker, along with stills from a landmark installment.

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.”

Ahsoka faces her old Master in “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” while Hera looks to find out what happened to her friends. See below for character posters inspired by the episode, now streaming on Disney+, and stills from the can’t-miss installment.

Character Posters

Anakin Skywalker Character Poster

Young Ahsoka Tano Character Poster

Captain Rex Character Poster

Stills

Ahsoka duels Anakin

Anakin looks at Ahsoka

Young Ahsoka and anakin during the Clone Wars

Ahsoka and Anakin in battle

Huyang and Ahsoka in Ahsoka's shuttle

Ahsoka communicates with the purrgil

Jacen and Chopper

Hera Syndulla

The Ghost flying over water

Huyang looking up

Chopper

Carson Teva

