Ahsoka Extras: “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”

Take a look at character posters including Clone Wars-era Anakin Skywalker, along with stills from a landmark installment.

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Five: Shadow Warrior.”

Ahsoka faces her old Master in “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” while Hera looks to find out what happened to her friends. See below for character posters inspired by the episode, now streaming on Disney+, and stills from the can’t-miss installment.

Character Posters

Stills