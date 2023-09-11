ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Extras: “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”

September 11, 2023
StarWars.com Team

See stills from the episode and a new character poster!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

Part Four of Ahsoka, “Fallen Jedi,” leads us into the unknown as Ahsoka and Sabine duel Morgan Elsbeth’s mercenaries in the pursuit of the map to Grand Admiral Thrawn. See below for a new character poster of Carson Teva inspired by the episode, now streaming on Disney+, and stills from the latest installment.

Character Poster

Carson Teva Character Poster

Stills

Ahsoka and Baylan duel

Anakin Sykwalker looks at Ahsoka

Sabine and Shin duel

Jaycen and Hera fly to Ahsoka and Sabine

Shin Hati

Ahsoka Tano

Marrok holding his lightsaber

Ahsoka and Sabine talk

