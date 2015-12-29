ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    The Phantom was the short-range shuttle craft of the Ghost. While it was a secondary vehicle, the Phantom was a solid starfighter in its own right. It was equipped with forward laser cannons, a dorsal laser turret, and cargo compartments, making the Phantom ideal for supply runs or close encounters with TIE fighters.

History

THE DARK TIMES

The rebels used the Phantom for transport to Reklam Station, an Imperial salvage yard. The ship suffered heavy damage from a dismantler droid, however, and was lost to the abyss when the outpost was destroyed.

