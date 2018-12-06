The Clone Wars Rewatch: A Temple Intruder and a "Holocron Heist"

The Jedi Archives hold a great many secrets, indeed.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

25: “Holocron Heist” (Season Two, Episode 1)

"A lesson learned is a lesson earned."

Synopsis:

Cad Bane recruits a changeling who poses as Madame Jocasta Nu, the librarian inside the Jedi Archive, to infiltrate the temple's security systems in his quest to steal a Jedi holocron for Darth Sidious.

Analysis:

Knowledge is power. For the Jedi, it's a closely guarded vault of secrets, kept safely ensconced in the Jedi Archive and accessible only to council members. But during a war, it's also tactical information, details that lay out the movements of the clone troopers and the Jedi generals on the frontlines.

It makes sense that during the Clone Wars an intruder's likely target would be the latter. But the real object of the heist is far more nefarious -- information on future younglings, a holocron to access the data, and the first steps in a search for Jedi Master Bolla Ropal, keeper of the Kyber crystal. Unbeknownst to the Jedi, there are far darker forces at play than just a bounty hunter looking for a pay day, and Darth Sidious' directive coupled with the seemingly traitorous Jedi in their midst foreshadows the tragic events that will come to pass as Anakin Skywalker falls to the dark side.