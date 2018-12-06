ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: A Temple Intruder and a "Holocron Heist"

December 6, 2018
Kristin Baver

The Jedi Archives hold a great many secrets, indeed.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

25: “Holocron Heist” (Season Two, Episode 1)

"A lesson learned is a lesson earned."

A scene from "Holocron Heist."

Synopsis: 

Cad Bane recruits a changeling who poses as Madame Jocasta Nu, the librarian inside the Jedi Archive, to infiltrate the temple's security systems in his quest to steal a Jedi holocron for Darth Sidious.

A scene from "Holocron Heist."

Analysis:

Knowledge is power. For the Jedi, it's a closely guarded vault of secrets, kept safely ensconced in the Jedi Archive and accessible only to council members. But during a war, it's also tactical information, details that lay out the movements of the clone troopers and the Jedi generals on the frontlines.

A scene from "Holocron Heist."

It makes sense that during the Clone Wars an intruder's likely target would be the latter. But the real object of the heist is far more nefarious --  information on future younglings, a holocron to access the data, and the first steps in a search for Jedi Master Bolla Ropal, keeper of the Kyber crystal. Unbeknownst to the Jedi, there are far darker forces at play than just a bounty hunter looking for a pay day, and Darth Sidious' directive coupled with the seemingly traitorous Jedi in their midst foreshadows the tragic events that will come to pass as Anakin Skywalker falls to the dark side.

A scene from "Holocron Heist."

    • But not this time. The traitor is not Jocasta Nu at all but a shapeshifter who gained access posing as another Jedi Master, and her skills with a lightsaber are no match for the Padawan who happens to be on library guard duty as punishment for failing to follow orders on the battlefield. Ahsoka's lightsaber duel with Cato Parasitti at once betrays the bounty hunter's disguise and shows us how much Ahsoka herself has yet to learn about calm and measured combat.

    As Bane slinks away, disguised in secondhand Jedi robes, he holds the key to gaining access to the future of the Force. But always in motion is the future.

    Intel:

    • Translate the signs in the Coruscant underworld and you'll find an establishment simply called, "The Hole."

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Anakin and Ahsoka pursue Cad Bane in "Cargo of Doom."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

