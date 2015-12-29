-
Ghorman Front
As the Empire gradually increases their presence on the peaceful planet of Ghorman by building an armory in Palmo, they begin demanding loyalty oaths from its citizens, requiring Imperial shipping codes, and conducting surprise ground inspections in webberies. In response, the Ghor begin speaking out in underground town halls to voice their unrest with the Imperial occupation. Eventually, a small rebel cell known as the Ghorman Front organizes and establishes a headquarters in Palmo.
