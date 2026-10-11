NYCC 2026: All the Star Wars News and Reveals from New York Comic Con

Hasbro celebrates the start of the saga, a new Star Wars and Marvel crossover with LEGO, a slew of books and comics for the Star Wars 50th anniversary and Star Wars: Starfighter are announced, and more!

Three Star Wars icons are headed to Hasbro’s Black Series for the first time next year — Queen Amidala from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Zam Wesell from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Frog Lady from The Mandalorian.

The shape-shifting Clawdite assassin from Zolan, Zam Wesell joins the 6-inch scale line along with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones characters like Jedi Council member Saesee Tiin and Jedi Master Agen Kolar.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection brings the excitement of The Mandalorian home with a new 3-pack featuring X-wing Pilot Trapper Wolf, Frog Lady and her backpack full of eggs, and Carson Teva.

And sold individually and as part of a displayable set in the Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection Multipack including Queen Amidala, Anakin Skywalker (Padawan), a Galactic Marine, Luke Skywalker (X-wing Pilot), IG-88, and Tessek.

Earlier this week, Hasbro also announced a special Dewback & Sandtrooper 2-Pack in its 6-inch scale action figure line, available for pre-order now exclusively at Walmart. All of the figures announced at New York Comic Con will hit store shelves in the spring of 2027.

Pop culture icon and Star Wars superfan Kevin Smith has already announced his Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles crossover comic, interweaving the Marvel universe and the Star Wars galaxy like never before. Now, you’re cordially invited to add your own creative ideas to the mix through a LEGO Ideas challenge celebrating the milestone 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

At New York Comic Con, Smith made a surprise appearance during the Marvel Comics: House of Ideas panel to help announce the LEGO challenge, with full details found here.

Earlier this week, we learned that Ezra Bridger’s story will continue in a new Marvel Comics series following his journey in Season 1 of Ahsoka, available to watch now on Disney+. With a story from series creator Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Ahsoka — Escape from Thrawn will explore an untold chapter of Ezra’s daring escape from Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The comic is just one of several new titles announced at the NYCC Lucasfilm Publishing panel, including exciting new books celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film that would become Star Wars: A New Hope, the announcement of the publishing program for Star Wars: Starfighter, and more!

And at the Mad Cave panel, cover art was revealed for two new original graphic novels — Star Wars: Smugglers & Scoundrels Vol 2. : The Black Sun Eclipse and the Star Wars: Valentine’s Day Anthology — as well as interior art from Star Wars: Tales From The Outer Rim: The Legend of Beggar’s Canyon and Star Wars: A New Hope: Triple Take.

Panelists included Ahmed Best, the Jar Jar Binks and Kelleran Beq actor who is also this year’s Star Wars Reads Ambassador for the month of October.