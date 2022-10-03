Star Wars: Starfighter

Release Date: May 28, 2027

When a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny.

The film stars Ryan Gosling (Drive, Blade Runner, La La Land, Place Beyond the Pines, Barbie) as Kade Auberon, as well as Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, Flynn Gray, and Amy Adams.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Dave Filoni, and Dan Levine. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.