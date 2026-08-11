Star Wars and Marvel Comics Unite in Historic Crossover Event

Written by Kevin Smith, this five-issue limited series will find heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo crossing paths with the Avengers, Spider-Man, and more.

The Marvel Universe is coming to a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm and Marvel have announced Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, the first-ever crossover between the Star Wars universe and the Marvel Comics universe. Pop culture icon Kevin Smith will write the five-issue limited series, with art by David Marquez (Uncanny X-Men).

Star Wars and Marvel have a long history together: Marvel Comics published the first Star Wars comics all the way back in 1977, and a 2015 relaunch kicked off a new era of Star Wars comics storytelling. But this five-issue limited series is something new, bringing Star Wars heroes and villains into the world of Marvel’s Earth-616, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope in 2027.

“Back in the early 80’s, I had a subscription to Marvel’s Star Wars comics,” Smith says. “And as fun as it was to follow the continuing adventures of Luke, Leia, and Han, I always wished that Spider-Man or Doctor Doom could cross over into their cinematic saga. So when the opportunity arose to actually tell that story, nobody had to Force my hand! I’m ecstatic to be writing Hope Assembles for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars! Many thanks to Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm for trusting me to fly the Falcon and the Quinjet!”

The series follows Marvel heroes as they see the events of Star Wars unfolding on Earth and before their very eyes, after a spell shatters reality. The Avengers, Spider-Man, and more will team up with heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca, while Doctor Doom will align himself with the likes of Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire.

"Marvel and Star Wars’ histories have been intertwined for 50 years and continue to set the standard for storytelling across the world… and across the media landscape,” says Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Stephen Wacker. “Lifelong lovers of both Star Wars and Marvel have a lot to look forward to as we finally bring the characters together in ways fans have been dreaming about for decades!"

“My time at Marvel has been filled with many 'dream come true' moments, but this Hope Assembles crossover is truly one of our proudest,” adds outgoing Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “It’s an idea we’ve wanted to explore since getting the Star Wars license back over a decade ago, but we knew we’d have to wait with the patience of a Jedi to make it happen. The 50th anniversary of A New Hope has finally given us the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring these two universes together, in this incredible story being told by Kevin Smith and David Marquez. Getting the call with the green light from Lucasfilm was a magical moment; it was as if Han Solo himself had called to tell me, 'You’re all clear, kid!'”