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NYCC 2026: All the News and Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

NYCC 2026: All the News and Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

See the first covers from the Star Wars 50th anniversary publishing program, new books to tie into Star Wars: Starfighter, and the exclusive reveal of a new Ahsoka comic with a story by Dave Filoni.

StarWars.com Team
StarWars.com Team
October 9, 2026

Today at New York Comic Con, StarWars.com Editor-in-Chief Kristin Baver hosted a panel of fan-favorite authors and artists including comics creators like Star Wars Reads Ambassador Ahmed Best, Charles Soule, Matthew Reinhart, Will Sliney, and writers Kiersten White, Dr. Chris Kempshall, and Jordan Hembrough.

With the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film on the horizon, the latest announcements were full of glimpses at an exciting publishing program to mark the galaxy far, far away's milestone year in 2027 and new concept art collections, comics, and more to celebrate the long-awaited release of Ahsoka Season 2 in January and the highly-anticipated new film Star Wars: Starfighter in May, with books for readers and fans of all ages.

Earlier this week, StarWars.com exclusively announced Grand Admiral Thrawn's return in a new Marvel comic dreamed up by Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, who also serves as Lucasfilm's President and Chief Creative Officer.

Here's the full rundown of news and reveals straight from the show!

From the Ashes (Reign of the Empire) cover

From the Ashes (Reign of the Empire)

Among a wide variety of titles publishing next year in support of the 50th anniversary of the first Star Wars film, a new novel from Random House Worlds by Fran Wilde will continue the Reign of the Empire series.

Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion cover

Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion

Princess Leia Organa takes the spotlight in a new YA novel from Delacorte Press and written by Claudia Gray, arriving on Star Wars Day. (May 4, 2027)

A New Hope Manga cover

Star Wars: A New Hope - The Complete Manga

Random House Worlds will re-release the Star Wars: A New Hope manga while Mad Cave Studios unleashes Triple Take, a new retelling from a certain point of view as well as the retelling of the Phineas and Ferb Star Wars special.

Star Wars: Celebrating 50 Years of A New Hope cover

Star Wars: Celebrating 50 Years of A New Hope

For the 50th anniversary of the film that started it all, Abrams Publishing and author Kristin Baver have gathered a star-studded lineup of actors, astronauts, athletes, and innovators to trace the seismic shift and resonant impact the original Star Wars film has had on individuals and industries.

Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy 50th Anniversary Edition cover

Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy 50th Anniversary Edition

Abrams Publishing will also rerelease a collection of storyboards from the original trilogy films — Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — compiled in a special 50th anniversary edition.

Star Wars: A Celebration cover

Star Wars: A Celebration

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the new DK book by Pablo Hidalgo with interviews by Anthony Breznican will chronicle the first 50 years of the Star Wars franchise. Among the contributing authors joining the festivities will be panelists Dr. Chris Kempshall, who just released Star Wars: Star Pilots earlier this week, Kristin Baver, and Jordan Hembrough. In addition to the first look inside the book, a special Target edition was announced, debuting with additional content next year. (April 6, 2027)

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Complete Screenplay [Collector's Edition] cover and Star Wars: A New Hope Visual Archive cover

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Shooting Script [Collector's Edition]

There's much to learn from reading a film's script, and Insight Editions has crafted a special collector's edition of the shooting script from the first film. The publisher will also release a new installment to its Visual Archive series, Star Wars: A New Hope Visual Archive by Clayton Sandell.

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book cover

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book

A pop culture fusion 50 years in the making, a new coloring book from Insight Editions brings iconic scenes from the film to life in Funko POP! Form.

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The Art of Star Wars: Starfighter

Abrams Publishing continues its series of concept art books with a new title by New York Times bestselling author Phil Szostak. This in-depth chronicle of the design of Star Wars: Starfighter illuminates insights from Director Shawn Levy and key collaborators who helped bring the standalone adventure starring Ryan Gosling as Kade Auberon to the screen.

The film will also get an expanded novelization by Delilah Dawson and published by Random House Worlds, a coloring book, and several new titles from Penguin Random House Kids including the Little Golden Book Star Wars: Starfighter: Rumble with the Rock Pirate, and the tie-in middle grade and YA books Star Wars: Starfighter: Outer Rim Outcasts, Star Wars: Starfighter: Risk and Reward, Star Wars: Starfighter: Rock Pirate Adventures, and the Star Wars: Starfighter junior novel. Plus, Marvel Comics will debut a prequel mini-series written by Marc Guggenheim: Star Wars: Starfighter: The Rock Pirate of Kaneen.

Star Wars: Starfighter Visual Dictionary temporary cover

Star Wars: Starfighter Visual Dictionary

And from Pablo Hidalgo and DK Publishing, the next installment in the visual dictionary series will expand your knowledge of in-world lore, with new intel on key heroes and villains as well as new species, new ships and vehicles, and new locations! (May 28, 2027)

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D&D | Star Wars: Tyro Squadron Adventures

First announced at Gen Con 2026, the Dungeons & Dragons maker Wizards of the Coast has revealed a first look at concept art and cover for the forthcoming Star Wars: Season of Rebellion tabletop role-playing game arriving next year.

Star Wars: Ahsoka — Escape From Thrawn #1 (of 5)

Star Wars: AhsokaEscape From Thrawn #1 (Of 5)

And earlier this week, StarWars.com exclusively revealed a new Marvel Comics miniseries tying into the Disney+ live-action series. The five-issue story is written by Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's President and Chief Creative Officer, alongside Rodney Barnes. With a cover by Phil Noto and interior art from Andrea Di Vito, the story follows an unseen adventure for fan-favorite hero Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) as he evades Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) during his covert escape from Peridea at the end of Season 1.

Read the official synopsis below and then get your pull list ready for the release of issue #1 at your local comic book shop on January 20, 2027, coinciding with the premiere of Ahsoka Season 2!

STAR WARS: AHSOKA — ESCAPE FROM THRAWN #1 (OF 5)
Written by DAVE FILONI & RODNEY BARNES
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by PHIL NOTO
AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE BASED ON A STORY BY SERIES CREATOR DAVE FILONI!

Witness the unseen story of EZRA BRIDGER's daring flight from Peridea! Ezra narrowly escaped his exile beyond the known galaxy by stowing away aboard GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN's flagship, but his fight to return home is far from over! Hunted across hyperspace with nowhere to hide, the rebel hero must now evade CAPTAIN ENOCH, counter the dark magick of the NIGHTSISTERS, and outwit the Empire's greatest strategist if he hopes to make it off the Chimaera alive. Based on a story by series creator Dave Filoni, this unseen chapter from Ahsoka is a thrilling companion to the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series!

And check back for even more news and reveals from New York Comic Con all weekend long!

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Related Topics

NYCC Marvel Star Wars: Starfighter SW50 Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

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