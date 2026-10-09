NYCC 2026: All the News and Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

See the first covers from the Star Wars 50th anniversary publishing program, new books to tie into Star Wars: Starfighter , and the exclusive reveal of a new Ahsoka comic with a story by Dave Filoni.

Today at New York Comic Con, StarWars.com Editor-in-Chief Kristin Baver hosted a panel of fan-favorite authors and artists including comics creators like Star Wars Reads Ambassador Ahmed Best, Charles Soule, Matthew Reinhart, Will Sliney, and writers Kiersten White, Dr. Chris Kempshall, and Jordan Hembrough.

With the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film on the horizon, the latest announcements were full of glimpses at an exciting publishing program to mark the galaxy far, far away's milestone year in 2027 and new concept art collections, comics, and more to celebrate the long-awaited release of Ahsoka Season 2 in January and the highly-anticipated new film Star Wars: Starfighter in May, with books for readers and fans of all ages.

Earlier this week, StarWars.com exclusively announced Grand Admiral Thrawn's return in a new Marvel comic dreamed up by Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, who also serves as Lucasfilm's President and Chief Creative Officer.

Here's the full rundown of news and reveals straight from the show!

From the Ashes ( Reign of the Empire )

Among a wide variety of titles publishing next year in support of the 50th anniversary of the first Star Wars film, a new novel from Random House Worlds by Fran Wilde will continue the Reign of the Empire series.

Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion

Princess Leia Organa takes the spotlight in a new YA novel from Delacorte Press and written by Claudia Gray, arriving on Star Wars Day. (May 4, 2027)

Star Wars: A New Hope - The Complete Manga

Random House Worlds will re-release the Star Wars: A New Hope manga while Mad Cave Studios unleashes Triple Take, a new retelling from a certain point of view as well as the retelling of the Phineas and Ferb Star Wars special.

Star Wars: Celebrating 50 Years of A New Hope

For the 50th anniversary of the film that started it all, Abrams Publishing and author Kristin Baver have gathered a star-studded lineup of actors, astronauts, athletes, and innovators to trace the seismic shift and resonant impact the original Star Wars film has had on individuals and industries.

Star Wars Storyboards: The Original Trilogy 50th Anniversary Edition

Abrams Publishing will also rerelease a collection of storyboards from the original trilogy films — Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — compiled in a special 50th anniversary edition.

Star Wars: A Celebration

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the new DK book by Pablo Hidalgo with interviews by Anthony Breznican will chronicle the first 50 years of the Star Wars franchise. Among the contributing authors joining the festivities will be panelists Dr. Chris Kempshall, who just released Star Wars: Star Pilots earlier this week, Kristin Baver, and Jordan Hembrough. In addition to the first look inside the book, a special Target edition was announced, debuting with additional content next year. (April 6, 2027)

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Shooting Script [Collector's Edition]

There's much to learn from reading a film's script, and Insight Editions has crafted a special collector's edition of the shooting script from the first film. The publisher will also release a new installment to its Visual Archive series, Star Wars: A New Hope Visual Archive by Clayton Sandell.

Star Wars: A New Hope: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book

A pop culture fusion 50 years in the making, a new coloring book from Insight Editions brings iconic scenes from the film to life in Funko POP! Form.