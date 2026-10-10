LEGO Ideas Challenges Fans to Create Star Wars and Marvel Mash-Ups

The Star Wars galaxy collides with the Marvel universe in a new LEGO Ideas Challenge inviting fans to create unique vehicles, characters, and scenes.

Actor, director, and Marvel Comics writer Kevin Smith couldn’t be more delighted to get to play in the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars in the historic crossover event Star Wars x Marvel: Hope Assembles launching in January, the first-ever story combining the Star Wars galaxy and the Marvel Comics universe. Smith’s storytelling will unite the Avengers and Spider-Man with heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca, to take on the ultimate villain alliance between Doctor Doom, Darth Vader, and the Galactic Empire.

Today, LEGO Ideas announced a new fan challenge during the Marvel Comics - House of Ideas panel featuring Kevin Smith. Inviting fans of both franchises to suggest their own epic mash-ups, the LEGO Ideas challenge is open to submissions in three categories: Character Fusion, Vehicle Fusion, and Scene Fusion.

True believers can exercise unlimited power in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, later renamed Star Wars: A New Hope.

“This challenge is a milestone for LEGO Ideas and our fan community,” adds Fede Begher, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Group at the LEGO Group. “For the first time ever, fans can build with both Marvel and Star Wars in a single LEGO Ideas challenge, unlocking entirely new possibilities for creativity and storytelling. We know our fans never stop imagining new ways to bring their favorite worlds together, and we're excited to see the originality, passion and innovation they bring to this unique crossover.”

Hand Captain America’s shield to the captain of the Millennium Falcon, cross a Wookiee with Wolverine, or make Iron Man a twisted and evil machine cursed by the dark side. The choice is yours, and the combinations are countless.

Open to submissions now, simply visit ideas.lego.com, choose from three three challenge themes, review all challenge rules and guidelines, and get building with LEGO elements. Submissions must pull inspiration from Marvel Comics and Star Wars: A New Hope. Voting begins December 15, 2026, and the grand prize selections will be announced next year, a tribute to the landmark 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise.