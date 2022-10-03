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A newly-restored version of the original Star Wars returns to theaters for the 50th anniversary February 19, 2027.
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The Hero Awakens, New Documentary on the Making of Star Wars
Celebrate 50 Years of Star Wars
Star Wars: The Experience Museum Exhibition - Tickets on Sale Now
Celebrate Star Wars 50, Orchestrated by the Visionary Composer John Williams
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Explore the eras of Star Wars, a chronological timeline of events in the history of a galaxy far, far away.
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Star Wars | Disney+
Journey to a galaxy far, far away on Disney+!
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