Pick up new Life Day items available now and join the festivities at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Grab your environmental transporter and gather around the Tree of Life! This year, make new Life Day memories with exciting Star Wars toys, collectibles, and theme park activations. Read on to find out all the ways you can celebrate the sacred Wookiee holiday starting today!

Chewie comes home

Not one to miss Life Day, Chewbacca returns to Disney Parks to greet visitors in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! Catch the beloved Wookiee in his traditional red robes at the Disneyland Resort through January 6 and at Walt Disney World Resort through January 5, only during Disney’s Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

No holiday is complete without festive treats and Life Day is no different. Celebrate the galactic holiday at Walt Disney World Resort with the all-new Life Day Wookiee Cookie, made with two oatmeal cookies, cassis eggnog buttercream, and a white chocolate coin garnish. Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios through January 5, 2027, find the celebratory treat at the Backlot Express and Milk Stand.

Over at the Disneyland Resort, fan-favorite Life Day menu items return through January 6, 2027. Head down to Docking Bay 7 and Cargo and grab a slice of Kashyyyk Cake, baked with a brownie base, raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and dark chocolate mousse, or stop by Kat Saka’s Kettle for some Caramel Apple Popped Grains.

Quench your thirst at the Milk Stand with a glass of Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs or snack on the Wookiee Ookiee pecan chocolate shortbread, complete with salted caramel.

Looking to sip on something in a cozy cantina? Head over to Oga’s Cantina and ask for Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola. And while stationed there, don’t forget to take a bite of the perfectly seasonal cinnamon roll Millaflower Toast.

And check out these new toys and collectibles, available now at the official Disney Store:

Batuu Adventure Buddies

Down at Droid Depot inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, adopt your own Batuu Adventure Buddy interactive toy to accompany you on your journey through Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Choose from an Ewok, a Huttlet, or Grogu, and customize your cuddly companion with gear from across the galaxy. Each Buddy is brought to life with expressive eyes, motorized facial expressions, and sound effects that interact with the droids sold at Droid Depot.

R2-D2 Life Day Droid Factory Figure

Dressed in a red fabric cloak and holding a blue orb in honor of Life Day, R2-D2 is ready to celebrate the traditional Wookiee holiday honoring galactic harmony. An adorable Droid Factory figure, Artoo and his articulated arms will make a harmonious addition to your droid collection, or be the perfect start to one.

Ezra Bridger’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Set – Limited Edition

Fulfill your Jedi destiny with the limited edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber hilt set featuring two highly detailed replicas. The first hilt replicates Ezra’s original lightsaber, destroyed by Darth Vader on Malachor, and illuminates green, while the second illuminates blue and is a replica of the lightsaber hilt Ezra built next. Both hilts come equipped with lightsaber sound effects and illuminate when attached to lightsaber blades. Presented in a special illustrated box that plays a video compilation of Star Wars Rebels scenes, the hilts highlight Ezra’s journey from street-smart child to valued member of the Rebellion.

K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with Lights and Sounds

Part of the Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, the K-2SO Premium Electronic Head with lights and sounds can infiltrate your collection just as easily as he can Imperial outposts. Touch the sensor to hear movie-accurate phrases from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and watch his eyes light up blue and white. This highly detailed model celebrates the reprogrammed Imperial security droid, now courageously loyal to the Rebel Alliance.

Ultimate Grogu Animatronic Figure

The ultimate collectible for your Mandalorian Clan of Two, this Grogu animatronic is the most realistic yet. With its 1:1 scale, the figure stands over 14-inches tall and features soft skin, lifelike eyes, and rooted hair. Ultimate Grogu uses advanced motors, sensors, and microphones to deliver more than 250 animations and sounds. Between his moving arms and legs, rotating ears and head, and blinking eyes, Ultimate Grogu truly comes to life.

Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet for Adults

Take command as one of Maul’s loyal warriors with the Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet for adults. The full-scale highly detailed helmet recreates the armor of the super commandos, fashioned with horns that pay tribute to their Nightbrother leader. Pledge allegiance to the Dark Lord with the helmet’s voice-changing effects, which also plays real character phrases inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.