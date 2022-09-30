Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2022

Attendees can pick up a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities and other exclusive items!

We are all the Republic! Next weekend, fans from every sector in the galaxy will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 6-9 at the Javits Center, to celebrate the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II and hunt for convention exclusives and new items available for the first time!

Fans on the convention floor Saturday, October 8, can stop by the Disney Publishing Worldwide booth for a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities as well as other gifts, prizes, and a special photo opportunity on a backdrop themed to Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit. And that’s just the beginning! Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for convention exclusives and first-to-market products galore.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $200

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker (Dual Sabers) by Funko Pop!, $15

NYCC Exclusive

Andor B2EMO by Funko Pop!, $15

NYCC Exclusive

Ahsoka Trooper Backpack with Removable Chest Rig by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tee by Heroes & Villains, $30

NYCC Exclusive

Obi-Wan Kenobi Convertible Backpack/Duffle with Removable Cargo Net by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

Rebel Pilot Backpack with Removable Mesh Helmet Holder by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

Darth Vader Imperial Backpack with Removable Bungee Cord Organizer and Rain Cover by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

Boba Fett Droids Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $90

NYCC Exclusive

Boba Fett Droids Wallet by Loungefly, $40

NYCC Exclusive

Asajj Ventress Cosplay Backpack by Loungefly, $90

NYCC Exclusive