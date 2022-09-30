ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2022

September 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Attendees can pick up a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities and other exclusive items!

We are all the Republic! Next weekend, fans from every sector in the galaxy will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 6-9 at the Javits Center, to celebrate the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II and hunt for convention exclusives and new items available for the first time!

Fans on the convention floor Saturday, October 8, can stop by the Disney Publishing Worldwide booth for a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities as well as other gifts, prizes, and a special photo opportunity on a backdrop themed to Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit. And that’s just the beginning! Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for convention exclusives and first-to-market products galore.

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Boba Fett statue.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $200

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Anakin Skywalker Funko Pop!

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker (Dual Sabers) by Funko Pop!, $15

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive B2EMO Funko Pop!

Andor B2EMO by Funko Pop!, $15

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive backpack.

Ahsoka Trooper Backpack with Removable Chest Rig by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Bad Batch tee.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tee by Heroes & Villains, $30

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive backpack.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Convertible Backpack/Duffle with Removable Cargo Net by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive backpack.

Rebel Pilot Backpack with Removable Mesh Helmet Holder by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive backpack.

Darth Vader Imperial Backpack with Removable Bungee Cord Organizer and Rain Cover by Heroes & Villains, $120

First to Market

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Boba Fett Droids backpack. A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Boba Fett Droids backpack.

Boba Fett Droids Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $90

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Boba Fett Droids wallet.

Boba Fett Droids Wallet by Loungefly, $40

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Ventress backpack. A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Ventress backpack.

Asajj Ventress Cosplay Backpack by Loungefly, $90

NYCC Exclusive

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

Ahsoka Tano Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $135

First to Market

Ahsoka Tano Crystal Ring by RockLove, $99

First to Market

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

Grogu Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $90

First to Market

Grogu Crystal Studs by RockLove, $65

First to Market

Grogu Crystal Ring by RockLove, $65

First to Market

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

L0-LA Droid Necklace by RockLove, $135

First to Market

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

Leia Organa Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $99

First to Market

Leia Organa Crystal Ring by RockLove, $75 

First to Market

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

Padmé Amidala Naboo Necklace by RockLove, $125

First to Market

Padmé Amidala Naboo Earrings by RockLove, $99

First to Market

NYCC 2022 convention exclusive RockLove jewelry.

Padmé Amidala Lakeside Wave Ring by RockLove, $90

First to Market

Padmé Amidala Lakeside Gown Necklace by RockLove, $135

First to Market

Padmé Amidala Lakeside Gown Earrings by RockLove, $145

First to Market

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive Topps pack.

2022 Topps Star Wars New York Comic Con Set by Topps, $19.99

NYCC Exclusive

A NYCC 2022 convention exclusive from Trends International showing the Star Wars: A New Hope poster art.

Star Wars: A New Hope Laser Engraved Wood Wall Art by Trends International, $150

NYCC Exclusive

