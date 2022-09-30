Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2022

Attendees can pick up a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities and other exclusive items!
We are all the Republic! Next weekend, fans from every sector in the galaxy will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 6-9 at the Javits Center, to celebrate the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II and hunt for convention exclusives and new items available for the first time!
Fans on the convention floor Saturday, October 8, can stop by the Disney Publishing Worldwide booth for a free Star Wars: The High Republic poster giveaway available in limited quantities as well as other gifts, prizes, and a special photo opportunity on a backdrop themed to Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit. And that’s just the beginning! Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for convention exclusives and first-to-market products galore.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $200
NYCC Exclusive
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker (Dual Sabers) by Funko Pop!, $15
NYCC Exclusive
Andor B2EMO by Funko Pop!, $15
NYCC Exclusive
Ahsoka Trooper Backpack with Removable Chest Rig by Heroes & Villains, $120
First to Market
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tee by Heroes & Villains, $30
NYCC Exclusive
Obi-Wan Kenobi Convertible Backpack/Duffle with Removable Cargo Net by Heroes & Villains, $120
First to Market
Rebel Pilot Backpack with Removable Mesh Helmet Holder by Heroes & Villains, $120
First to Market
Darth Vader Imperial Backpack with Removable Bungee Cord Organizer and Rain Cover by Heroes & Villains, $120
First to Market
Boba Fett Droids Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $90
NYCC Exclusive
Boba Fett Droids Wallet by Loungefly, $40
NYCC Exclusive
Asajj Ventress Cosplay Backpack by Loungefly, $90
NYCC Exclusive