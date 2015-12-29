-
Mandalorian Super Commando
During the Clone Wars, a coup orchestrated by Death Watch topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians and returns the armored warrior culture to a position of power over the isolated world. What the average Mandalorian citizen does not realize, however, is that the takeover is in truth masterminded by a secret syndicate of criminals -- the Shadow Collective led by Maul. Maul's loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear armor of red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets, to better resemble their Nightbrother leader. During the Siege of Mandalore, Gar Saxon leads the elite fighting force.
