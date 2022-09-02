Check Out D23 Expo 2022's Star Wars Exclusives

You want these, don't you?

Galactic treasure hunters, set a course for D23 Expo 2022. The world's biggest Disney fan event is back -- September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center -- and with it, a galaxy of Star Wars items. This year's offerings include everything from Darth Vader socks to the Guided By the Light Collection, an Ahsoka Tano-themed line from Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney. Not even a Jawa trading post has as many Star Wars goodies! Check out our guide below to see many of the convention exclusives and first-to-market products you'll find, and get ready for D23 to strike back.

Stormtrooper Watch by Citizen, $295

D23 Exclusive

Boba Fett by FiGPiN, $20

D23 Exclusive

Vintage Denim Dark Side Wash Darth Vader D23 Plush by Mattel, $19.99

D23 Exclusive

Star Wars Blanket by Milk Snob (Exclusive), $45.99

D23 Exclusive

Star Wars Car Seat Cover by Milk Snob, $39.99

D23 Exclusive

Darth Vader (Cracked Helmet) Socks by Rock 'Em Socks, $19.99

First to Market

Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

First to Market

Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

First to Market

Sabine Wren Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

First to Market

Fennec Shand Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

First to Market