Check Out D23 Expo 2022's Star Wars Exclusives

You want these, don't you?
Galactic treasure hunters, set a course for D23 Expo 2022. The world's biggest Disney fan event is back -- September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center -- and with it, a galaxy of Star Wars items. This year's offerings include everything from Darth Vader socks to the Guided By the Light Collection, an Ahsoka Tano-themed line from Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney. Not even a Jawa trading post has as many Star Wars goodies! Check out our guide below to see many of the convention exclusives and first-to-market products you'll find, and get ready for D23 to strike back.
Stormtrooper Watch by Citizen, $295
D23 Exclusive
Boba Fett by FiGPiN, $20
D23 Exclusive
Vintage Denim Dark Side Wash Darth Vader D23 Plush by Mattel, $19.99
D23 Exclusive
Star Wars Blanket by Milk Snob (Exclusive), $45.99
D23 Exclusive
Star Wars Car Seat Cover by Milk Snob, $39.99
D23 Exclusive
Darth Vader (Cracked Helmet) Socks by Rock 'Em Socks, $19.99
First to Market
Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150
First to Market
Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150
First to Market
Sabine Wren Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99
First to Market
Fennec Shand Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99
First to Market