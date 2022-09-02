ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Check Out D23 Expo 2022's Star Wars Exclusives

September 2, 2022
StarWars.com Team

You want these, don't you?

Galactic treasure hunters, set a course for D23 Expo 2022. The world's biggest Disney fan event is back -- September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center -- and with it, a galaxy of Star Wars items. This year's offerings include everything from Darth Vader socks to the Guided By the Light Collection, an Ahsoka Tano-themed line from Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney. Not even a Jawa trading post has as many Star Wars goodies! Check out our guide below to see many of the convention exclusives and first-to-market products you'll find, and get ready for D23 to strike back.

D23 Expo 2022 Citizen exclusive silver watch featuring stormtroopers.

Stormtrooper Watch by Citizen, $295

D23 Exclusive

D23 Expo 2022 FiGPiN exclusive Boba Fett.

Boba Fett by FiGPiN, $20

D23 Exclusive

Vintage Denim Dark Side Wash Darth Vader D23 Plush

Vintage Denim Dark Side Wash Darth Vader D23 Plush by Mattel, $19.99

D23 Exclusive

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Milk Snob Star Wars blanket featuring cartoonish versions of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and more, on a blue starry background.

Star Wars Blanket by Milk Snob (Exclusive), $45.99

D23 Exclusive

D23 Expo 2022 Milk Snob Star Wars car seat cover featuring cartoonish versions of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and more, on a blue starry background.

Star Wars Car Seat Cover by Milk Snob, $39.99

D23 Exclusive

D23 Expo 2022 Rock 'Em Socks exclusive Darth Vader socks depicting a famous moment from the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

Darth Vader (Cracked Helmet) Socks by Rock 'Em Socks, $19.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Ahsoka Tano kyber crystal necklace.

Ahsoka Tano Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive necklace featuring Reva's red kyber crystal.

Reva Kyber Crystal Necklace by RockLove, $150

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive ring featuring Sabin Wren's helmet.

Sabine Wren Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive ring in the shape of Fennec Shand's mask.

Fennec Shand Helmet Ring by RockLove, $99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive button down shirt featuring a Grogu print.

Grogu Shirt by RSVLTS, $70

D23 Exclusive

Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber collection by shopDisney.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy Lightsaber Limited Edition Box Set by shopDisney, $550

Limited to 3,000 pieces

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive gray Star Wars shirt.

Guided by the Light Fashion Top by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $36.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive gray Star Wars sweatpants

Guided by the Light Joggers by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $44.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive gray and white Star Wars jacket

Guided by the Light Jacket by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $69.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Star Wars Mickey ears.

Guided by the Light Headband by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $29.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive white and gray Star Wars shirt.

Guided by the Light White Tee by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $36.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 gray Star Wars hat with Aurebesh lettering.

Guided by the Light Grey Hat by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $29.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Star Wars beanie, off-white.

Guided by the Light Beanie by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $29.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Star Wars front bag.

Guided by the Light Shoulder Bag by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $55

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 Guided by the Light exclusive Ahsoka Tano-themed hoodie.

Guided by the Light Hoodie by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $59.99

First to Market

Guided by the Light Water Bottle by Ashley Eckstein and shopDisney, $27.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 shopDisney exclusive "Welcome to Tatooine" hat, beige with orange and yellow lettering.

Tatooine Collection Cap by shopDisney, $27.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 Welcome to Tatooine map.

Tatooine Collection Pin Map by shopDisney, $29.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 shopDisney exclusive "Welcome to Tatooine" shirt.

Tatooine Collection Tee by shopDisney, $36.99

First to Market

D23 Expo 2022 exclusive Tatooine socks, yellow with Luke Skywalker.

Tatooine Collection Socks by shopDisney, $14.99

First to Market

Map of Tatooine print from the Tatooine Collection by shopDisney.

Tatooine Collection Deluxe Print by shopDisney, $39.99

First to Market

On The Run Framed Limited Edition Canvas By Thomas Kinkade Studios featuring Luke and Leia swinging over a chasm on the Death Star.

"On The Run" Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios, $650

First to Market

"A Force Within" print from Thomas Kinkade featuring Grogu meditating on the seeing stone.

"A Force Within" Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios, $185

First to Market

Head to D23Expo.com for more on D23 Expo 2022!

  {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

