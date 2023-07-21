ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SDCC 2023: HasLab's The Ghost Announced and Other Reveals from the Hasbro Star Wars Panel

July 21, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Vintage Collection toy would be the largest ship the brand has built since Jabba’s barge set sail in 2019.

Get ready for your 3.75-inch scale action figures to join the rebels from Lothal.

The Ghost, the starship and home base of Captain Hera Syndulla first seen in Star Wars Rebels, will be the next HasLab Star Wars offering, Hasbro and Lucasfilm announced today. Sculpted to match its appearance in the forthcoming Ahsoka series, the Ghost will need 8,000 backers during the crowdfunding starting today at noon and ending September 6 to be put into production.

In addition to the ship — measuring over 28 inches by 34 inches and sitting at over 11 inches tall with the capacity to hold up to 15 figures — the toy would come with The Phantom II shuttle, an exclusive carded Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels, and other interactive parts and accessories. The newest ship aiming to join The Vintage Collection fleet was just one of many new reveals including figures from The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, The Retro Collection, and more! Here are 25 new items announced during the convention.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION

HasLab the Ghost

HASLAB THE GHOST (AHSOKA)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Sabine Wren (Ahsoka)

SABINE WREN (AHSOKA)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka)

AHSOKA TANO (AHSOKA)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Pre Vizsla (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

PRE VIZSLA (STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Darth Revan (Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic)

DARTH REVAN (STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Grand Admiral Thrawn (Star Wars Rebels)

GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN (STAR WARS REBELS)

Hasbro's Vintage Collection - Imperial Officers

IMPERIAL OFFICERS

Hasbro Vintage Collection Chewbacca (Life Day)

CHEWBACCA (LIFE DAY)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES

Hasbro Ahsoka Tano Force Fx Elite Electronic Lightsaber (Ahsoka)

AHSOKA TANO FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER (AHSOKA)

Hasbro Ahsoka Tano (Ahsoka)

AHSOKA TANO (AHSOKA)

Hasbro General Hera Syndulla (Ahsoka)

GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA (AHSOKA)

Hasbro Sabine Wren (Ahsoka)

SABINE WREN (AHSOKA)

Hasbro R2-D2 (The Mandalorian)

R2-D2 (THE MANDALORIAN)

Hasbro Ewok (Holiday Edition)

EWOK (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro Mandalorian Scout (Holiday Edition)

MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro Purge Trooper (Holiday Edition)

PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro Jawa & Salacious B. Crumb (Holiday Edition)

JAWA & SALACIOUS B. CRUMB (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro Snowtrooper (Holiday Edition)

SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro KX Security Droid (Holiday Edition)

KX SECURITY DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION)

Hasbro Pre Vizsla (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

PRE VIZSLA (STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS)

Star Wars: Retro Collection Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Multipack

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI MULTIPACK

Star Wars Mission Fleet T-6 Jedi Shuttle Showdown

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET

T-6 JEDI SHUTTLE SHOWDOWN

STAR WARS DROIDABLES

Star Wars Droidables BB-8

BB-8

Droidable R2-D2

R2-D2

Star Wars Droidables Chopper

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved