STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s Imperial Remnant AT-RT Joins Hasbro’s The Black Series - Reveal

July 23, 2026
July 23, 2026
Dustin Diehl

Enjoy this exclusive transmission from San Diego Comic-Con and come back for all the reveals from the official Hasbro Panel!

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con promises Hasbro reveals and exclusives sure to get collectors and Star Wars fans tuning in. Ahead of the official panel this Friday, StarWars.com is excited to give you an exclusive first look at one of the new playsets straight out of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver & AT-RT box and figure.

Rebuild the Empire

Patrol icy terrain in service of Imperial warlords with Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver & AT-RT. Making its debut during the Clone Wars, the All-Terrain Reconnaissance Transport is an essential part of any Imperial warlord’s arsenal. As seen in this year’s feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, this premium figure includes a “snowy” rock diorama piece and movie-accurate “snow splatter” deco, bringing the thrilling opening scenes of the film to life, right on your shelf.

The Hasbro team will be busy this week, showcasing the latest line-up at Booth #3213. And check back Friday for even more exciting reveals and exclusives straight from the official panel.

You can also find the screen-used vehicle and pilot along with other pieces and costumes from The Mandalorian and Grogu on display at the Lucasfilm Pavilion, Booth #2913!

San Diego Comic-Con Panel Details

Hasbro Star Wars Panel

Friday, July 24, 2026, 2:00PM - 3:00PM (PT), Room 7AB

Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including THE BLACKS SERIES and THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. May the Force be with you!

SDCC

Related News + Features

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Take Home These Standout Star Wars Exclusives from San Diego Comic-Con

    July 17, 2025

    July 17, 2025

    Jul 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars SDCC 2014 Exclusives Checklist

    July 22, 2014

    July 22, 2014

    Jul 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    SDCC 2012: What's Next From Hasbro?

    July 13, 2012

    July 13, 2012

    Jul 13

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Take Home These Standout Star Wars Exclusives from San Diego Comic-Con

    July 17, 2025

    July 17, 2025

    Jul 17

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shop the Star Wars Celebration Japan Store and Show Floor Exclusives - Update

    April 4, 2025

    April 4, 2025

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    We Love the LEGO Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite BrickHeadz NYCC Exclusive

    October 2, 2017

    October 2, 2017

    Oct 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Force Friday Event Guide - Updated!

    September 1, 2015

    September 1, 2015

    Sep 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    ThinkGeek's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim Exclusives and Early Releases - Preview!

    April 15, 2015

    April 15, 2015

    Apr 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved