Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s Imperial Remnant AT-RT Joins Hasbro’s The Black Series - Reveal

Enjoy this exclusive transmission from San Diego Comic-Con and come back for all the reveals from the official Hasbro Panel!

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con promises Hasbro reveals and exclusives sure to get collectors and Star Wars fans tuning in. Ahead of the official panel this Friday, StarWars.com is excited to give you an exclusive first look at one of the new playsets straight out of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu!

Rebuild the Empire

Patrol icy terrain in service of Imperial warlords with Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver & AT-RT. Making its debut during the Clone Wars, the All-Terrain Reconnaissance Transport is an essential part of any Imperial warlord’s arsenal. As seen in this year’s feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, this premium figure includes a “snowy” rock diorama piece and movie-accurate “snow splatter” deco, bringing the thrilling opening scenes of the film to life, right on your shelf.

The Hasbro team will be busy this week, showcasing the latest line-up at Booth #3213. And check back Friday for even more exciting reveals and exclusives straight from the official panel.

You can also find the screen-used vehicle and pilot along with other pieces and costumes from The Mandalorian and Grogu on display at the Lucasfilm Pavilion, Booth #2913!

San Diego Comic-Con Panel Details

Hasbro Star Wars Panel

Friday, July 24, 2026, 2:00PM - 3:00PM (PT), Room 7AB

Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including THE BLACKS SERIES and THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. May the Force be with you!