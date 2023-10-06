ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

October 6, 2023
October 6, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Attendees can pick up pins, collectibles, and other exclusive and first-to-market items!

Consider this your own ancient map to another galaxy. Next weekend, fans from every sector will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 12-15 at the Javits Center, to hunt for convention exclusives and other exciting Star Wars merchandise. Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for NYCC exclusives and first-to-market products.

Star Wars Rebel Pilot X-wing Flight Suit by Denuo Novo

Star Wars Rebel Pilot X-wing Flight Suit by Denuo Novo, $300

First to Market

Star Wars Imperial Patrol Trooper Helmet by Denuo Novo

Star Wars Imperial Patrol Trooper Helmet by Denuo Novo, $675

First to Market

Star Wars Concept TIE Pilot 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd.

Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot (Concept) 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $130

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: Ahsoka Ahsoka Tano Enamel Pin by FiGPiN

Star Wars: Ahsoka Ahsoka Tano Enamel Pin by FiGPiN, $20

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Spirit of Yoda Enamel Pin by FiGPiN

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Spirit of Yoda Collectible Enamel Pin by FiGPiN, $20

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Maul (Cybernetic) by Funko Pop!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars POP! Darth Maul (Cybernetic) by Funko, $15

First to Market

Star Wars Video Game Mini Backpack by Loungefly


Star Wars Video Game Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $100

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars Video Game Wallet by Loungefly

Star Wars Video Game Wallet by Loungefly, $40

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars High-Tek Trading Cards by Topps

Star Wars High Tek Trading Cards by Topps, $100

First to Market

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
NYCC New York Comic Con

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved