Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

Attendees can pick up pins, collectibles, and other exclusive and first-to-market items!

Consider this your own ancient map to another galaxy. Next weekend, fans from every sector will gather together at New York Comic Con, October 12-15 at the Javits Center, to hunt for convention exclusives and other exciting Star Wars merchandise. Check out our guide below to start your own shopping list for NYCC exclusives and first-to-market products.

Star Wars Rebel Pilot X-wing Flight Suit by Denuo Novo, $300

First to Market

Star Wars Imperial Patrol Trooper Helmet by Denuo Novo, $675

First to Market

Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot (Concept) 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust by Diamond Select Toys/Gentle Giant Ltd., $130

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: Ahsoka Ahsoka Tano Enamel Pin by FiGPiN, $20

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Spirit of Yoda Collectible Enamel Pin by FiGPiN, $20

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars: The Clone Wars POP! Darth Maul (Cybernetic) by Funko, $15

First to Market





Star Wars Video Game Mini Backpack by Loungefly, $100

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars Video Game Wallet by Loungefly, $40

NYCC Exclusive

Star Wars High Tek Trading Cards by Topps, $100

First to Market