Watch the LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars Trailer

May 1, 2024
The rebel adventure is building.

The Force and LEGO bricks are strong with Fortnite.

LEGO® Fortnite | Star Wars releases May 3, just in time for Star Wars Day, and we now have our first look. Epic Games, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm Games have released a cinematic trailer for the special update, which finds Imperial and rebel fleets arriving in the world of LEGO Fortnite. Watch it below!

The trailer sees our hero encounter Imperial forces before being chased off and pursued. Saved by the rebels, she’s handed a lightsaber, hinting at the adventure to come. (There’s also an unfortunate mishap involving a stormtrooper, making clear that LEGO Star Wars’ irreverent humor will be part of the fun.)

In the LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars update, players can help their rebel friends survive by building up their village, face Imperial soldiers and stormtroopers, earn and wield their own Lightsaber, and craft all-new weapons like Thermal Detonators, E-11 Blasters, and Bowcasters to fight off foes.

There’s also the addition of the new LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure. Players can complete Quests to earn builds and decor from the Mos Eisley Set — and even upgrade their passes to instantly claim the Chewbacca outfit and LEGO Style.

LEGO Fortnite | Star Wars is part of a larger suite of Star Wars updates coming to the wider Fortnite ecosystem on May 3. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for the latest on this exciting collaboration, and may the Force (and game controllers) be with you.

