Build Happy Holiday Memories with a DIY LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath

November 24, 2020
Kelly Knox

‘Twas the craft to mark Life Day.

You might not have access to a portal that delivers all of your favorite Star Wars characters straight to your door, but with this DIY wreath craft you can create the next best thing.

The portal in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

In the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, a mysterious glowing gateway gathers the galaxy’s heroes, villains, and ships and sends them across time and space. In the real world, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar does the same with a holiday twist. Turn this year’s Advent Calendar into a DIY Life Day decoration that’s so joyful you might be tempted to leave it up year-round.

Grab the kids because here's where the fun begins!

What You’ll Need*

  • White artificial wreath
  • LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar
  • Battery-powered LED Lights (string of 100)
  • Large sheet of thin black craft foam
  • Adhesive Velcro
  • White acrylic paint
  • Paint brush
  • Hot glue gun
  • String
  • Scissors

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath step 1

Step 1: Begin by painting stars on the sheet of black craft foam. Dip the end of a paint brush in the white paint to stamp small dots across the surface. Let dry completely.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath step 2

Step 2: Next, string the battery-powered LED lights around the wreath, wrapping it through and around branches to stay secure. Set aside the battery pack for now.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath step 3

Step 3: Center the painted craft foam in the opening of the wreath. Trim the outside as needed, then hot glue the foam to the back of the wreath.

Step 4: Attach one strip of the adhesive Velcro to the battery pack and the other to the unpainted side of the foam. Make sure the Velcro isn’t covering or blocking the removable part of the pack so you can still change batteries as needed.

Step 5: Attach the battery pack to the back of the wreath on the Velcro strip.

Step 6: Tie a loop of string to the top of the wreath so that it can be hung on the wall or door.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath step 7

Step 7: Begin assembling your LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar! Whether you open one figure a day or recruit the kids to piece them together all at once, each figure will be added to the wreath. Use the hot glue gun to stick them to the branches.

Note: The hot glue may damage the bricks or leave a residue! Use string or tape if you’d like to remove the LEGO pieces easily later.

Once all of the calendar pieces are attached, your portal wreath is complete! Who knows what Star Wars adventures it might inspire?

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath

Watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, now streaming only on Disney+! And don’t miss StarWars.com’s interview with Lucasfilm’s James Waugh and Josh Rimes on the making of the Disney+ original.

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

