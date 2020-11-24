Build Happy Holiday Memories with a DIY LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Wreath

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by painting stars on the sheet of black craft foam. Dip the end of a paint brush in the white paint to stamp small dots across the surface. Let dry completely.

Step 2: Next, string the battery-powered LED lights around the wreath, wrapping it through and around branches to stay secure. Set aside the battery pack for now.

Step 3: Center the painted craft foam in the opening of the wreath. Trim the outside as needed, then hot glue the foam to the back of the wreath.

Step 4: Attach one strip of the adhesive Velcro to the battery pack and the other to the unpainted side of the foam. Make sure the Velcro isn’t covering or blocking the removable part of the pack so you can still change batteries as needed.

Step 5: Attach the battery pack to the back of the wreath on the Velcro strip.

Step 6: Tie a loop of string to the top of the wreath so that it can be hung on the wall or door.

Step 7: Begin assembling your LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar! Whether you open one figure a day or recruit the kids to piece them together all at once, each figure will be added to the wreath. Use the hot glue gun to stick them to the branches.

Note: The hot glue may damage the bricks or leave a residue! Use string or tape if you’d like to remove the LEGO pieces easily later.

Once all of the calendar pieces are attached, your portal wreath is complete! Who knows what Star Wars adventures it might inspire?

