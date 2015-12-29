-
Emperor’s throne room
Rising from the north pole of the second Death Star is a 100-story isolation tower reserved for the Emperor, from which he oversees the battle station’s operations. The tower’s four spokes house a throne room, Palpatine’s private chambers, and a vault reserved for Sith artifacts. This throne room was the site of a climactic showdown between Jedi and Sith at the Battle of Endor; decades later, the tower’s corroded ruins could be glimpsed amid wreckage that had come to rest in the oceans of Kef Bir.