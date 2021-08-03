Prepare Yourself for Haunted Happenings in LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Today, Disney+ debuted key art and announced the cast for LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which premieres October 1 exclusively on the streaming service. The all-new animated special continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® Group and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy — just in time for Halloween.

After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt. The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

The voice cast includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8. David Shayne serves as writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler are executive producers. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales was produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus