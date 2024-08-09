D23 2024: StarWars.com Fan Spotlight 2

A very tall Qui-Gon Jinn’s focus is all on Padmé on the floor this weekend.

Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez immediately had two things in common when they met. At 6’7” and 6’2”, respectively, they’re both known for being tall influencers with online content centered around their height. And they both loved Star Wars so much they had each named a pet Leia.

Their mutual adoration of a galaxy far, far away came up naturally on their first date a few months ago. And this weekend, they attended D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event dressed in full cosplay.

Bergantino dressed in full Jedi robes, carrying the lightsaber hilt of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s former Master. And Gonzalez wore a full Padmé Amidala jumpsuit, prepared to fight her way out of the Geonosis arena.

Gonzalez wasn’t always so brave, she admits. As a child, her family loved to play LEGO Star Wars and watch the films, but she had a fear of Darth Vader. Relatable. Even a plushie version of the Sith Lord scared her, she said, and testament to how immersive her experience was watching the films. “Star Wars was always really real to me,” she said.

Bergantino once fought off that same Sith who terrified his girlfriend, during a Star Wars Weekend at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. “I actually got to fight Darth Vader with this exact lightsaber,” he said.

The pair met while Bergantino was interviewing strangers on the street and immediately hit it off. When their followers clamored for them to take their high-altitude chemistry on a date, they obliged, and immediately found themselves talking about all the other things they had in common. To paraphrase Kitster, including Star Wars, of course.

Both Bergantino and Gonzalez had been raised by mothers who were fans of the franchise. Now Star Wars has become a part of their real love story. When Swagmin and the Star Wars social channel started following them, Gonzalez cried.