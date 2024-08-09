D23 2024: StarWars.com Fan Spotlight

A Stranger, a former Jedi, and two effective clones joined a fan meetup this weekend.

Star Wars cosplayers gathered during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Friday, an eclectic crew of Disney mash-ups of princesses and Mandalorians, Marvel-inspired Twi’leks, and enough Padmé Amidalas to fill every Naboo Royal Handmaidens’ chair.

Here are just a handful of our favorites and the stories behind their costumes…

The Stranger

Although he recently cosplayed as Carson Teva from The Mandalorian at San Diego Comic-Con, for Kevin Korionoff, a Filipino American, seeing Manny Jacinto front and center on screen in The Acolyte was especially moving.

For D23, Korionoff donned the cortosis helmet of the Stranger, taking inspiration from the series to build his costume. His black outfit was a modified aikido top, a nod to the samurai inspiration that also influenced filmmakers and costume designers, with the sleeves removed. “You know, you gotta show the swole off,” he says. A literal flex.

Korionoff appreciates the nuance of Jacinto’s performance and the character he plays, exploring the space between the light and the dark side. But for Korionoff, cosplaying any of the characters he loves is empowering. “It makes me feel like I can be part of this culture of dressing up and enjoying each one of those characters’ attributes.”

Ahsoka Tano

Melanie Strickland arrived dressed in full Ahsoka Tano cosplay, including the white robes from her final appearance in Ahsoka the series. She was moved by the episode in the world between worlds, when Ahsoka sees Anakin Skywalker and ultimately chooses to live. “There's so much meaning behind it from the show,” Strickland says. “After she went through a really transitional phase of just wanting to give up, I just thought it was very symbolic. I relate to it.”

Strickland works as a nurse caring for others, another aspect of the Togruta character’s journey that she relates to. “She’s just this very empathetic, caring person,” Strickland says. “I can relate to that a lot, just wanting to make things better, you know?”

A self-described introvert, stepping into Ahsoka’s white boots has been a journey for her to express herself as a Star Wars fan in the cosplay community. But among her fellow costumed characters, she’s found a sense of belonging. “I have a deep, deep appreciation for other cosplayers. When I see the amount of labor and love they put into it. It's a really good community.”

Hunter and Wrecker

Like their favorite squad, Clone Force 99, Izzy Lopez and Jenna Polerzywnicki bring their own unique skills to their team dynamic. While Polerzywnicki sews their garments, a punk-rock bound of Hunter and Wrecker, Lopez hand paints the details, including the skull symbol just like the specially-painted armor from the series.

Although Tech is her favorite, Lopez loves Hunter because of his relationship with Omega in The Bad Batch. “He's a really good dad. He is a great leader. He's struggling a lot, but he's really doing the best that he can for him and his family.” To sum up her look: “I always say it’s Hunter, if he slayed,” she says with a laugh.

The two friends wore their Loungefly character backpacks signed by Dee Bradley Baker with slicked-back hair and a homemade version of Lula, the Tooka doll. Polerzywnicki even added a contact to her look to mimic Wrecker’s damaged eye, while Lopez painted half her face with Hunter’s trademark tattoo.

“It's just really fun to see people's creativity and the things that they come up with and the different approaches to the same characters,” Lopez says. “I've seen Mandalorian armor made out of every possible material and I think that's so cool.”

“They’re just silly little guys,” Polerzywnicki says with a laugh. But she and Lopez are overjoyed whenever someone recognizes their characters from across a crowded convention hall and rushes over in pure excitement. “There's always something to relate to with these characters,” Lopez says.