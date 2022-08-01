From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Carey Jones on Becoming Krrsantan

In this exclusive excerpt, learn more about the actor's surreal transition from fan to cast member.

A longtime fan of the Star Wars saga, Carey Jones had enjoyed a successful career as a filmmaker and actor before being cast as the fearsome Wookiee Krrsantan. It was Jones who brought the character to life when the bounty hunter made his surprise transition from comic book icon to live-action force of nature in Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Tribes of Tatooine.”

In an exclusive excerpt from Star Wars Insider #212, Jones discusses landing the role and upholding the Wookiee legacy that began with Peter Mayhew about 45 years ago.

Star Wars Insider : Portraying a character in the Star Wars galaxy is a unique accomplishment, especially for a fan. How did the role come your way?

Carey Jones: I had worked with Robert Rodriguez on Predators (2010). He’s friends with Greg Nicotero (the legendary special makeup effects artist), who happened to mention me in the course of a conversation, and Robert remembered that experience. He gave me a call and that’s really how it started. When someone asks you if you want to be in Star Wars, you say, “Yes!” You don’t really ask a ton of questions after that (laughs).

Star Wars Insider: What went through your mind when you learned that you’d be playing Krrsantan in The Book of Boba Fett?

Carey Jones: The funny thing about it is that although I knew that I’d been cast as a Wookiee, I didn’t know that it was Krrsantan, or that we’d be making The Book of Boba Fett. For a while, I’d assumed it was for another Star Wars show altogether, because Disney and Lucasfilm like to keep things so close to the vest, and they kept the scripts so secret. I didn’t know it was actually a Boba Fett show until I was on set, but that was okay because I was going to be in a Star Wars production!

Star Wars Insider: And how did you react when you realized it was a Boba Fett series?

Carey Jones: It was amazing. Boba Fett is one of my favorite characters. It says a lot when a character who had such a short amount of screen time in the original movies could leave such a lasting impression on so many fans. The striking design and detail of his costume, the fact that he was a bounty hunter, his mannerisms, his voice, and the mystery surrounding him! To be a part of The Book of Boba Fett felt pretty great for me.

Star Wars Insider: How did it feel to put on the Wookiee suit for the first time?

Carey Jones: Surreal. The first time it was just the head, which was still in the process of being built. I found myself staring at Krrsantan in the mirror for hours at a time, as I tried to get to grips with the fact that I was going to do this show and become this character. To be perfectly honest, even today I don’t think that it’s sunk in. (Laughs)

