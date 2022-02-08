The Best of The Book of Boba Fett: 5 Highlights from “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

Trouble is brewing on Tatooine.

Calling all bounty hunters and master assassins. The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, is now streaming on Disney+. Armor up and join StarWars.com every week as we list our highlights from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot details from The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.”

After Mando’s insistence that he needed to pay a visit to a little friend last week, we’re elated to spend so much time reunited with Grogu (and Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano) this week. In the penultimate chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, we find the youngling studying hard at the future site of Luke’s Jedi Temple. Still hungry for frogs, Luke and special visitor Ahsoka watch as Grogu reconnects with the Force, but struggles with his attachment to Din Djarin. Meanwhile in Mos Pelgo, things are heating up as Boba Fett and the Pyke Syndicate both try to sway the allegiance of the marshal Cobb Vanth in “From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” Here are five highlights from the latest episode.

1. Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple!

We’ve glimpsed Luke’s storied temple in comic books and on film, although to be fair it was mostly rubble and flame in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, we turn back the clock to see the new Jedi school at its inception, with ant droids working hard to place every stone on the first humble hut.

2. Grogu’s memories of Order 66.

In his memory of the Coruscant Temple, we relive Order 66 from a new perspective: through the eyes of the wee baby Grogu. Tucked in beneath a blanket, all the youngling can do is watch helplessly as three brave Jedi try, and ultimately fail, to stave off the impending clone insurrection.

3. A Jedi training montage.

Luke Skywalker racing through the forest with a long-eared green alien in his backpack takes us back to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. But this time, it’s Luke who’s the teacher trying to help Grogu master the ways of the Force, or at least reconnect with the training from his days at the temple. And Ahsoka Tano -- making a special first appearance in the series -- and Luke seem proud of Grogu’s progress when he literally crushes the training remote.

4. Cobb vs. Cad Bane.

Cobb Vanth is back! And he doesn’t care about your lucrative spice-running cartel.

In an tense standoff beneath the blistering twin suns, the Marshal of the newly-named Freetown clears the streets to protect his turf and his people from…Cad Bane?! Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch know the mysterious Duros gunslinger well. We never thought we’d see Bane in live-action, once again voiced by Corey Burton, but he looks and sounds exactly as we’d expect. Too bad Cobb and his deputy are no match for the elite mercenary, who seems to have thrown his allegiance behind the Pyke Syndicate.

5. Grogu’s choice.

We finally know what the Armorer was crafting from that beskar spear last week: an adorably small chainmail shirt! But the gift poses a dilemma for Grogu who must choose between the ways of the Mandalore and walking the path of the Jedi. With the handmade armor on one side and the lightsaber once wielded by Jedi Master Yoda on the other, the foundling-turned-Padawan must choose his destiny.