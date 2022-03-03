20 Great Quotes from The Book of Boba Fett

Check out some of the most memorable lines from Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and more.

Boba Fett is a man of few words. When he speaks, you better listen. In The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming on Disney+, the former bounty hunter recruits a formidable team to defend Tatooine and its people from the Pyke Syndicate. Boba picks resilient and clever allies, so you know they have a lot to say, too. Let’s revisit the series with 20 of the best quotes from Boba Fett, his friends, and his enemies.

1. “I’m the crime lord. He’s supposed to pay me.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett gets his first clue that being the daimyo won’t be easy when the mayor’s majordomo pays him a visit. The supercilious majordomo speaks in circles. Boba, expecting to be showered with wealth and respect, is only given barely disguised condescension instead. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

2. “Shall I kill him?” -- Fennec Shand

It pays to have master assassin Fennec Shand on your side, in more ways than one. Much less forgiving than Boba Fett, the pragmatic Fennec has no qualms about simply removing any obstacles in her way. Usually with a sniper rifle. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

3. "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett sums up his entire philosophy as a daimyo in one straightforward summary. After a long career of disintegrations, Boba has realized that not every problem has to be solved with violence. Just some of them. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

4. “Sleep lightly, bounty hunter.” -- Hutt Twin

Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins aren’t subtle. The prodigious pair are not only brought into Mos Espa accompanied by pounding drums, but they also threaten Boba Fett directly to his face. You have to admire their audacity. (“Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”)

5. “Like a bantha.” -- Boba Fett

Boba’s big grin as he teaches the Tuskens how to ride a speeder makes this one of the most memorable lines of the series. (“Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”)

6. “If you wish to continue breathing, I advise you to weigh your next words carefully.” -- Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand can be very persuasive. (“Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”)

7. “No hard feelings. It’s just business.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett has been in the bounty hunting business for a long time. He knows not to take anything personally, not even when a large Wookiee busts into his bedroom in the middle of the night to rough him up. Krrsantan, like all good mercenaries, is simply doing whatever his employer pays him to do. (“Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”)

8. “Find other banthas. Make baby banthas. Go!” -- Boba Fett

After spending time among the Tuskens and riding his own bantha across the Dune Sea, Boba Fett wants only the best for his dependable companion. Here’s hoping we get to see those baby banthas one day. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

9. “Do you know who I am? I am Boba Fett.” -- Boba Fett

His name strikes fear -- even in droids! The unfortunate ratcatcher droid is so scared that he immediately switches himself off. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

10. “You can only get so far without a tribe.” -- Boba Fett

Boba has had enough of a solitary life spent tracking the next target. The Tuskens saved his life and showed him the value of having a tribe that always has your back. Boba may have lost that found family, but he’s creating another in their honor. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)