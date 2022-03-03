ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

20 Great Quotes from The Book of Boba Fett

March 3, 2022
Kelly Knox

Check out some of the most memorable lines from Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and more.

Boba Fett is a man of few words. When he speaks, you better listen. In The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming on Disney+, the former bounty hunter recruits a formidable team to defend Tatooine and its people from the Pyke Syndicate. Boba picks resilient and clever allies, so you know they have a lot to say, too. Let’s revisit the series with 20 of the best quotes from Boba Fett, his friends, and his enemies.

1. “I’m the crime lord. He’s supposed to pay me.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett gets his first clue that being the daimyo won’t be easy when the mayor’s majordomo pays him a visit. The supercilious majordomo speaks in circles. Boba, expecting to be showered with wealth and respect, is only given barely disguised condescension instead. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

2. “Shall I kill him?” -- Fennec Shand

It pays to have master assassin Fennec Shand on your side, in more ways than one. Much less forgiving than Boba Fett, the pragmatic Fennec has no qualms about simply removing any obstacles in her way. Usually with a sniper rifle. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

3. "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett sums up his entire philosophy as a daimyo in one straightforward summary. After a long career of disintegrations, Boba has realized that not every problem has to be solved with violence. Just some of them. (“Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”)

4. “Sleep lightly, bounty hunter.” -- Hutt Twin

Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins aren’t subtle. The prodigious pair are not only brought into Mos Espa accompanied by pounding drums, but they also threaten Boba Fett directly to his face. You have to admire their audacity. (“Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”)

5. “Like a bantha.” -- Boba Fett

Boba’s big grin as he teaches the Tuskens how to ride a speeder makes this one of the most memorable lines of the series. (“Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine”)

6. “If you wish to continue breathing, I advise you to weigh your next words carefully.” -- Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand can be very persuasive. (“Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”)

7. “No hard feelings. It’s just business.” -- Boba Fett

Boba Fett has been in the bounty hunting business for a long time. He knows not to take anything personally, not even when a large Wookiee busts into his bedroom in the middle of the night to rough him up. Krrsantan, like all good mercenaries, is simply doing whatever his employer pays him to do. (“Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”)

8. “Find other banthas. Make baby banthas. Go!” -- Boba Fett

After spending time among the Tuskens and riding his own bantha across the Dune Sea, Boba Fett wants only the best for his dependable companion. Here’s hoping we get to see those baby banthas one day. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

9. “Do you know who I am? I am Boba Fett.” -- Boba Fett

His name strikes fear -- even in droids! The unfortunate ratcatcher droid is so scared that he immediately switches himself off. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

10. “You can only get so far without a tribe.” -- Boba Fett

Boba has had enough of a solitary life spent tracking the next target. The Tuskens saved his life and showed him the value of having a tribe that always has your back. Boba may have lost that found family, but he’s creating another in their honor. (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

11. “Hit it, Max.” -- Garsa Fwip

Garsa Fwip is unflappable. The elegant proprietor of Sanctuary has just about seen it all, and not even an enraged Wookiee can fluster her. When things don’t turn out how she expects, Garsa knows the show must go on. (Especially when Max Rebo is the band leader.) (“Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”)

12. “Loyalty and solidarity are the way.” -- The Mandalorian

Din Djarin is well aware of the importance of having a clan at his back. This line echoes Boba Fett’s own sentiments and foreshadows the two crossing paths again. (“Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”)

13. “Dated a Jawa for a while. They’re quite furry. Very furry.” -- Peli Motto

You might have a few questions. But do you really want the answers? (“Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”)

14. “Wizard.” -- The Mandalorian

This short declaration is as close as the Mandalorian ever gets to unrestrained delight. And can you blame him? Anyone in the cockpit of that refurbished N-1 starfighter would be ecstatic (“Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”)

15. “Get back up. Always get back up.” -- Luke Skywalker

When you fall hard, it might be tempting to just lay there and quit. But don’t give up! Think of all the Jedi who were knocked down over and over again but still found the courage to stand back up. You can keep going, too. (“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”)

16. “So much like your father.” -- Ahsoka Tano

Just five words, but they hold so much history. (“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”)

17. "I’d be careful where I was sticking my nose if I were you.” -- Cad Bane

Every word Cad Bane growls out is unforgettable thanks to his distinctive voice. The Duros mercenary doesn’t have a nose himself, but any urge to snicker at the irony is immediately quashed by the seriousness of his threat. (“Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”)

18. “We’ll both die in the name of honor.” -- The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian honors his creed and stands firm next to his ally, Boba Fett. He faces certain death with calm determination because he knows it’s the right thing to do. (“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”)

19. “This is my city!” -- Boba Fett

Mos Espa isn’t just the base of Boba Fett’s operations -- it’s his home, and he’s going to defend it. The Pyke Syndicate is about to find that out the hard way. (“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”)

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand talking in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7

20. “If not us, then who?” -- Fennec Shand

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand might not be typical leaders, but Fennec recognizes that’s what the people of Mos Espa need right now. Boba and his associates fought hard and earned the peoples’ respect. Boba Fett’s tribe has grown a lot bigger.  (“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”)

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

