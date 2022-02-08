ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

February 8, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Mysteries are explored on Tatooine and beyond.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.”

The Mandalorian Din Djarin tries to call in a favor on behalf of Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett. “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” now streaming on Disney+. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the penultimate episode in the series!

Character Posters

The Book of Boba Fett Cade Bane Character Poster

Stills

Boba Fett and Fennec ShandGarsa FwipGarsa's SanctuaryThe Mandlaorian meets R2-D2 Luke Skywalker in The book of boba Fett Chapter 6 Grogu trains with Luke Cobb Vanth and the Mandalorian reunite Cobb vanth and Cade Bane stand off Cade Bane in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 6 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger

  Visions
Disney+

  Ahsoka
Disney+

  Lucasfilm
Disney+

  Lucasfilm
Opinions

  Ahsoka
Interviews

  Ahsoka
Interviews

  The Mandalorian
Disney+

  Visions
Disney+

