7 Star Wars Stories to Explore After The Book of Boba Fett

Bounty hunters are an essential part of Star Wars, and Boba Fett stands among the most iconic. In The Book of Boba Fett, many different facets of the character come together for the story of a crime lord coming to power, but doing so with a newfound sense of honor and family. If you’re new to Fett, or looking for more tales of the fabled mercenary, here are seven Star Wars stories to check out that offer insight on his journey, presented in order of release.

1. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Boba Fett was an early instance of fan interest skyrocketing a character to greater prominence. With just the appearance of his T-shaped visor and jet pack, Fett became a favorite for moviegoers. He’s introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as the bounty hunter Darth Vader has to insist captures his prey alive: “No disintegrations.” With that one line and Fett’s quiet cool, he was established as the baddest of the bad. His live-action introduction shows he’s a villain that even the bigger villains think does a lot of damage.

2. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

In the next installment in the original trilogy, we see how comfortable Fett is among the underworld denizens in Jabba’s palace, spending his time socializing and watching with his blaster ready for the next person who might want to cause trouble.

Fett may only appear in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi briefly, but it’s still a good look at who he was before his story was further explored on screen.

3. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

This is the film that introduces Boba’s father, Jango, from whom he inherited the tools of his trade and his deadly sensibilities. According to the published script in The Art of Attack of the Clones, they speak Huttese to each other, showing their easy closeness in very few words. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones also fully reveals Boba’s clone origins, bringing him deeper into the greater story of the saga. But it’s because of these ties that he suffers a life-changing tragedy by the film’s end.

4. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series further explores Fett’s youth. On his own at this age, he has only his skills, ship, and beskar armor left to his name. Those would prove to be key tools as he forges his path among older, more experienced hunters.

The Season 2 episode “Death Trap” and the arc that follows it show Boba interacting with young clones. Using the fact that they share the same face to his advantage, he attempts to avenge his father. The episode shows him as a boy still waiting to be shaped by his experiences, shifting between cold and merciful.

Another touchstone episode, “Bounty,” focuses on another character but includes Boba’s highs and lows as a junior bounty hunter.

5. Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader

Boba’s appearances in comics tie together his exploits in film and television. Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader, set between Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, shows him doing his job, and doing it well. For the right price, he finds people and information -- in this case, the name of the rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star. This assignment gives him the familiarity with Vader he later displays in The Empire Strikes Back.

6. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian would see the first live-action appearance of Temuera Morrison’s adult Fett -- teased in Season 1, and making a full debut in Season 2’s “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.” Din Djarin’s religious devotion to his Mandalorian clan leads him to take possession of Boba Fett’s armor, which puts him on a collision course with Fett. Although Boba and Din come from very different relationships with Mandalorian culture, they are still part of the same lineage. And both value their armor greatly.

By the time of The Mandalorian, Boba has evolved from the lone warrior he was in the original trilogy. He saves Fennec Shand and inspires her to join him for reasons explored in The Book of Boba Fett. Though now a crime lord, he shows an honorable side, even helping Din in his quest to save Grogu.

7. Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters

War of the Bounty Hunters was a crossover event that told the story of what Boba experienced following the events of The Empire Strikes Back, as he fights off rivals in an attempt to deliver the carbonite-frozen Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt. Boba encounters both Leia and Qi’ra, further establishing his reputation as one of the most feared and well-known bounty hunters in the galaxy, able to go toe-to-toe with the best. This series shows how Fett delivered Solo to Jabba in Return of the Jedi, and how his growing familiarity with the Empire adds to his arsenal.