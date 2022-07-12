ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Visions Receive Emmy Award Nominations

July 12, 2022
The Disney+ series are nominees across five categories.

A legendary bounty hunter reborn as a leader with a heart, and animated tales of the galaxy far, far away through the lens of some of anime’s greatest creators. StarWars.com is excited to report that two Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions, have been honored with nominations in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. You can check out the full list of Star Wars nominations below.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand outside Jabba's Palace in “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”

The Book of Boba Fett 

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Book Of Boba Fett • “Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Editor
Angela Ang, Sound Editor
Ryan Cota, Sound Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor
David Collins, Sound Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Margie O'Malley, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • “Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land” • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Ronin in "The Duel"

Star Wars: Visions

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Star Wars: Visions • “The Duel” • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

In The Book of Boba Fett, starring Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen as deadly assassin Fennec Shand, the legendary Boba Fett returns in a quest to rule the Tatooine underworld. The Disney+ series was executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, and John Bartnicki as producer.

Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series, brings Star Wars into the world of anime with nine stories from several of Japan’s most acclaimed studios. The animated series is executive produced by Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Justin Leach, and produced by Kanako Shirasaki.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions are now streaming, only on Disney+.

