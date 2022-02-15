The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”

Discover concept art, stills, and more from the season finale!
The Book of Boba Fettis here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series.
Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.”
Boba Fett’s fight to save Mos Espa from the Pykes reaches its conclusion! The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett,“Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor,” is now streaming on Disney+. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the landmark episode!
