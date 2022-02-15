ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor”

February 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Discover concept art, stills, and more from the season finale!

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.”

Boba Fett’s fight to save Mos Espa from the Pykes reaches its conclusion! The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor,” is now streaming on Disney+. Check out the gallery below for character posters, concept art, and much more from the landmark episode!

Stills

Jawas in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7Boba Fett's team talk strategyBoba Fett and Cad Bane standoffBoba and Fennec in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7Boba Fett and the Mandalorian fight togetherThe town fights back against the PykesBoba Fett rides the rancor to Cad BaneGrogu and the rancorBoba Fett and Fennec Shand talking in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Doug Chiang and Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Doug Chiang and Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 7 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

