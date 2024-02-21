ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Shadows of Tantiss" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

3

TV-PG

February 21, 2024

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG
Release Date: February 21, 2024

Emperor Palpatine visits Doctor Hemlock to see the progress on the work being done. Nala Se cannot prevent Emerie moving ahead with research that may put Omega in danger, so she secretly tells the young clone to run. Omega is adamant that Crosshair must make the escape attempt with her, but finding a way out of the facility and off the planet will be a monumental challenge.

Galleries

    of

    News + Features

      of

      Databank | "Shadows of Tantiss"

      See All
      See All
        of

        #TheBadBatch

          of

          More Episode Guides | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

          Show More Loading...

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved