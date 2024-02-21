Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Shadows of Tantiss" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Emperor Palpatine visits Doctor Hemlock to see the progress on the work being done. Nala Se cannot prevent Emerie moving ahead with research that may put Omega in danger, so she secretly tells the young clone to run. Omega is adamant that Crosshair must make the escape attempt with her, but finding a way out of the facility and off the planet will be a monumental challenge.