"Paths Unknown" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

2

TV-PG

February 21, 2024

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Working as mercenaries, Hunter and Wrecker complete a dangerous job in exchange for what may be the location of Doctor Hemlock’s lab. They follow at the coordinates to find a jungle planet and an ominous abandoned Imperial base, as well as young clones surviving in the wilderness. Together, they seek to uncover clues to Omega’s whereabouts and must fend off a terrifying threat the Empire's experiments left behind.

      Databank | "Paths Unknown"

