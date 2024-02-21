Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.
"Paths Unknown" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Working as mercenaries, Hunter and Wrecker complete a dangerous job in exchange for what may be the location of Doctor Hemlock’s lab. They follow at the coordinates to find a jungle planet and an ominous abandoned Imperial base, as well as young clones surviving in the wilderness. Together, they seek to uncover clues to Omega’s whereabouts and must fend off a terrifying threat the Empire's experiments left behind.