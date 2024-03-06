"The Return" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The team regroups on the idyllic world of Pabu, where Crosshair struggles to regain the trust of Hunter and Wrecker. When Echo comes to gather intel on Doctor Hemlock and his facility, it's determined that the datapad Omega stole from Mount Tantiss could be the key to locating the base and freeing the imprisoned clones. In order to bypass the Imperial encryption on the device, Crosshair brings the squad to the icy outpost of Barton IV — the site of his last ill-fated mission for the Empire. While the compound is abandoned, dangers still abound, and tensions are high as Crosshair is forced to confront his past.