ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"The Harbinger" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

9

TV-PG

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG

Back on Pabu, the Bad Batch is visited by a stranger on behalf of Fennec Shand. She has come to deliver the intel on M-count research, explaining that it's a measure of one's potential in the Force. On Omega's urging, she begins to test the young clone in the ways of the Force, though the rest of the squad do not trust their guest. Indeed, their suspicions are confirmed when they discover her identity: Asajj Ventress, former Separatist assassin. Unsure of Ventress' intentions, tensions quickly rise — though Omega believes there may be more to Asajj than her past.

Galleries

    of

    News + Features

      of

      Databank | "The Harbinger"

      See All
      See All
        of

        #TheBadBatch

          of

          More Episode Guides | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

          Show More Loading...

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved