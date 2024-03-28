"The Harbinger" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Back on Pabu, the Bad Batch is visited by a stranger on behalf of Fennec Shand. She has come to deliver the intel on M-count research, explaining that it's a measure of one's potential in the Force. On Omega's urging, she begins to test the young clone in the ways of the Force, though the rest of the squad do not trust their guest. Indeed, their suspicions are confirmed when they discover her identity: Asajj Ventress, former Separatist assassin. Unsure of Ventress' intentions, tensions quickly rise — though Omega believes there may be more to Asajj than her past.