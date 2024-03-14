ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Infiltration" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

6

TV-PG

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG

At a nondescript location in the Pantora city center, Senator Riyo Chuchi meets with Senator Avi Singh to discuss an alliance against the Empire. The conversation is cut short, however, when a Clone X trooper attempts to assassinate Singh — but is thankfully stopped by Rex and his rogues. Cracking the assassin's datapuck, they learn that Omega is also on his target list; Rex contacts the Bad Batch, while the Empire looks to tie up loose ends.

Galleries

    of

    News + Features

      of

      Databank | "Infiltration"

      See All
      See All
        of

        #TheBadBatch

          of

          More Episode Guides | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

          Show More Loading...

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved