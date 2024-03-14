"Infiltration" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

At a nondescript location in the Pantora city center, Senator Riyo Chuchi meets with Senator Avi Singh to discuss an alliance against the Empire. The conversation is cut short, however, when a Clone X trooper attempts to assassinate Singh — but is thankfully stopped by Rex and his rogues. Cracking the assassin's datapuck, they learn that Omega is also on his target list; Rex contacts the Bad Batch, while the Empire looks to tie up loose ends.