"Juggernaut" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Omega arrives at Tantiss, and is quickly ordered into M-count testing by Doctor Hemlock; Emerie gathers a blood sample, but seems conflicted. Meanwhile, the Bad Batch discuss their options in locating the Imperial facility; though it pains him, Crosshair suggests they find Admiral Rampart, currently held in a labor camp on Erebus. Along with Phee, they set out to break into the prison and secure Rampart.