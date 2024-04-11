ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Juggernaut" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

12

TV-PG

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG

Omega arrives at Tantiss, and is quickly ordered into M-count testing by Doctor Hemlock; Emerie gathers a blood sample, but seems conflicted. Meanwhile, the Bad Batch discuss their options in locating the Imperial facility; though it pains him, Crosshair suggests they find Admiral Rampart, currently held in a labor camp on Erebus. Along with Phee, they set out to break into the prison and secure Rampart.

Galleries

    of

    News + Features

      of

      Databank | "Juggernaut"

      See All
      See All
        of

        #TheBadBatch

          of

          More Episode Guides | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

          Show More Loading...

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved