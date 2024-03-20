"Bad Territory" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Phee contacts the Bad Batch, reporting that bounty hunters have been retrieving M-count targets for the Empire. In response, Hunter and Wrecker travel to a distant planet to find Fennec Shand, hoping that she'll have the information they seek. She agrees to help, but on the condition that they secure her own elusive target, Sylar Saris. Hunter and Wrecker must use their unique skills to finish the job, while back on Pabu, Omega aids Crosshair in addressing his tremor.