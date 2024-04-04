"Point of No Return" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

With Phee making a pit-stop, Imperial operative CX-2 sneaks aboard her ship and decrypts her navicomputer. Meanwhile, fearing for Omega's safety, the Bad Batch prepare to leave Pabu for good. Their departure is interrupted, however, with the arrival of the clone assassin and the Empire. The Imperial forces quickly lay waste to the city as they look to force the Batchers out of hiding, but Omega has a plan...