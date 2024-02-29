"A Different Approach" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Following their escape, Omega, Crosshair, and Batcher make an emergency landing on Lau, a shadowy planet crawling with Imperials. Meanwhile, back at the Imperial facility on Tantiss, a captive Nala Se continues to protect Omega's whereabouts from Doctor Hemlock, who is determined to get the young clone back. In an effort to get off Lau, Omega looks to hustle some locals in a game of cards — until an Imperial officer challenges her, complicating the situation...