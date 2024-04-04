ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"Identity Crisis" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

On Tantiss, Hemlock promotes Emerie Karr to lead scientist of Project Necromancer. Granted access to "The Vault," she is introduced to the program's specimens — children of the Force taken from their families. Hemlock explains the importance of Omega to Emerie, noting that she is the only successful "binder" to have replicated an M-count, and thus must be found. Shortly after, the bounty hunter Cad Bane arrives with another new Force-adept, this one an infant. Disturbed by the nature of Project Necromancer, Emerie is faced with a difficult choice.

