"Confined" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Following her capture by Doctor Hemlock, Omega adjusts to life at the Imperial research facility by visiting her prisoner brother Crosshair and getting check-ups from her mysterious and stoic clone sister, Doctor Emerie Karr. Omega passes the time by creating herself a tooka doll and befriends an imprisoned lurca hound she affectionately names Batcher. Though she is not bound to her quarters, the young clone is determined to escape the oppressive facility with Crosshair — who does not believe it’s possible. Meanwhile, Hemlock continues pushing the Kaminoan scientist Nala Se in her cloning work, hinting at further danger for Omega.