ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Spoiler alert! The content below contains plot details from this episode.

"Extraction" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

3,

7

TV-PG

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG

Following a battle with the Clone X trooper CX-2, Rex and the Bad Batch look to escape Teth. Meanwhile, Commander Wolffe, now in service of the Empire, arrives with reinforcements. But he quickly clashes with the mysterious CX-2 over how to proceed. It all leads to a deadly confrontation between Crosshair and CX-2, and an impossible choice for Wolffe, who must decide the fate of his old friends.

Galleries

    of

    News + Features

      of

      Databank | "Extraction"

      See All
      See All
        of

        #TheBadBatch

          of

          More Episode Guides | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

          Show More Loading...

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved