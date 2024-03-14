"Extraction" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Following a battle with the Clone X trooper CX-2, Rex and the Bad Batch look to escape Teth. Meanwhile, Commander Wolffe, now in service of the Empire, arrives with reinforcements. But he quickly clashes with the mysterious CX-2 over how to proceed. It all leads to a deadly confrontation between Crosshair and CX-2, and an impossible choice for Wolffe, who must decide the fate of his old friends.