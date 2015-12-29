-
Pantora
Pantora is the principal moon of the Pantora system, orbiting the ice planet Orto Plutonia. A member of the Galactic Republic during the Clone Wars, Riyo Chuchi represented Pantora in the Senate while Baron Papanoida served as the Chairman of Pantora after succeeding Chi Cho. At the start of the age of the Empire, the marshy Outer Rim world struggles to maintain its business and industry under the new regime, with outposts like Ro Station falling into disrepair. However, in the streets the citizens rejoice over the end of the long and deadly war.
Appearances
Affiliations
Pantoran Assembly