-
Senator Avi Singh
In the age of the Republic, Senator Avi Singh was an outspoken advocate of pulling away from the core government. As a political powerhouse based on Raxus, Singh and his like-minded senators turned the lush world into the capital of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. For a brief moment after the fall of the Republic, a defeated Singh considers bowing to the Imperial rule to protect the people of his planet. But in the end, his zest for freedom wins out over the Empire's nefarious means of persuasion.