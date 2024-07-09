In a return to the past events on Brendok, Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), her Padawan Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), the Wookiee Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Jedi Knight Sol (Lee Jung-jae) are on a mission to locate a vergence in the Force. Upon discovering the young twin sisters, Osha and Mae, and their coven of witches, Sol is compelled to intervene. He fears for the safety of the children, especially after the Ascension ceremony leaves Mae with a mysterious mark on her forehead. A shocking discovery about the twin’s bloodline spurs a series of events that will change the course of each life on Brendok that night. Convinced that the twins are his ticket home, Torbin succumbs to his own anxieties and rushes back to the fortress, putting the witches on the defense. While they scramble to hold their coven together and protect the children, Mae sets off the blaze and a battle breaks out that pits Jedi against Jedi leaving Torbin disfigured. The carnage ends with most of the witches, including Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), dead, and the Jedi are left with a terrible secret.