Nothing is as it seems. Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) plots a course for Coruscant after making a harrowing escape from the tragedy on Khofar, but there’s an impersonator aboard the Polan: Mae (Amandla Stenberg) disguised as Osha. Just as they’re about to make the jump to lightspeed, the ship’s power fails, sending “Osha” off to put her meknek skills to good use. After evading Pip and Bazil, who sniff out the ruse, Mae plans to beat Sol to his confession, trying long-range comms to inform Coruscant about the truth of what happened on Brendok. But the Jedi Master has his own plans. Meanwhile, the real Osha awakens on an unknown world where someone has been tending to her wounds. Unmasked, the Stranger (Manny Jacinto) begins to educate the former Jedi Padawan on his philosophy on grief and the power of the dark side, attempting to seduce her to his cause. And back on Khofar, Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) and a mission team make a startling discovery in the forest.