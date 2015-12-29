Vernestra Rwoh’s lightsaber

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    While each lightsaber is unique to the Jedi who carries it, Vernestra Rwoh’s weapon has surprising range. When she ignites her purple blade, she can choose to unfurl a whip saber function or the standard shaft of light.

