Vernestra Rwoh’s lightsaber
While each lightsaber is unique to the Jedi who carries it, Vernestra Rwoh’s weapon has surprising range. When she ignites her purple blade, she can choose to unfurl a whip saber function or the standard shaft of light.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved