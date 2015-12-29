Mouse Droid

While attempting to steal the Quasar Fire-Class Cruiser-Carrier, the Ghost crew was double-crossed by members of the Free Ryloth Movement -- freedom fighters who preferred to outright destroy the ship. To stop them, rebels Sabine Wren and Zeb remote controlled an MSE droid -- with a charge attached -- toward the Twi’lek freedom fighters. Detonated at just the right second, the Rylothians were neutralized, and the MSE-series droid proved its worth once more.